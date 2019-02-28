Anyone who has driven throughout Auckland city knows how annoying it can be to find a park and it appears one woman had enough today.

The woman was spotted grabbing something out of her car which was parked over the footpath alongside Viaduct Harbour Ave this morning.

Twitter user Su Yin Khoo was using the footpath and approached the woman who said she was entitled to block off the walkway.

"You know what, I actually am legally allowed to park here, I own the whole Viaduct," the driver said.

Khoo tried to remain staunch, repeatedly telling the woman she was not allowed to park over the footpath and asked her to move.

The park blocked most of the footpath on Viaduct Harbour Ave. Photo / Su Yin Khoo Twitter

But the woman refused to move, standing her ground and labelling Khoo as a rude person before saying she was waiting for someone to move bollards.

The woman continued to try explain she was allowed to park there and Khoo eventually conceded and moved around the car to get past.

However, Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan told the Herald it is an offence for anyone, regardless of status, to block the footpath.

He was unable to answer whether the woman was ticketed for the parking offence or if she realised her mistake and moved before a parking officer arrived.