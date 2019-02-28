Still trying to wrap your head around the proposed changes to speed limits within Auckland? This new interactive article will be able to help.







Earlier this week Auckland Council announced hundreds of streets throughout the country's biggest city from 50km/h to 30km/h.

The idea behind the proposed changes have been made in an attempt to make roads safer for the growing number of pedestrians, cyclists and residents.

In 2017, 64 people died and 749 were seriously injured in Auckland and the proposed bylaw will be put out for public consultation from today until March 31.

Hundreds of streets are on the list and the majority are in or around Auckland's CBD including Wynyard Quarter and surrounding areas such as Freeman's Bay and St Heliers.

However the proposal also touches on some other suburbs with Gypsy Moth Pl, Haki Wihongi Pl in Oratia, parts of Beach Rd in Torbay. George Lowe Pl, Florence Ave, Empire Rd and Hillary Sq in Orewa all set to be cut to 30km/h.

Meanwhile, a number of roads in Pukekohe have dropped to 60km/h.

The decrease in speeds particularly in Franklin and Rodney is due to a rise in deaths

and serious injuries in these areas.

The new speed limits bylaw also includes others streets around Auckland where he speed limit has been set at other speeds such as 10km/h, 40km/h and 80km/h. Any speed set outside 50km/h is on the list.