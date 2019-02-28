A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a 5-month-old baby.

The baby was found dead at a property in Memorial Drive, Motueka, on the evening of Sunday, February 10.

A woman, 42, was arrested today and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Detectives had said they did not believe a weapon was involved.

A woman who was at the property had been admitted to hospital after suffering what were described as "non-life-threatening" injuries. She was later transferred to Christchurch Hospital.

Police described the death as "a tragic incident for both the wider family and the Motueka community".

The family are being supported by Victim Support.