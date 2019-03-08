"Are you okay son?"

Those are the last words that passed through Tilly Marjoribanks's lips, words her son Henry Makene will never forget.

Teao "Tilly" Marjoribanks was sitting in the passenger seat of her son's car on November 18 when the pair were involved in a two-car crash near Okere Falls that claimed Tilly's life.

Another Te Puke family's lives also changed that day. Teenager Hollie Snell was critically injured and in a coma but, after a miraculous recovery, has returned home after two months recuperating.

It has been four months since the crash. but Makene has only just managed to break his habit of picking the phone up every morning to chat to his beloved mum.

"My emotions have been up and down and as it gets longer now that she is not with us. It becomes reality that she is really gone.

"I miss not hearing her voice any more ... It's the smaller things."

Makene had finished work late the night before and went back to his mother's house in Te Puke so they could leave early to go to Waiouru for a tangi.

As a tribute to his mother, Henry Makene is dedicating his run in the Rotorua and New York marathon this year.

Waking early to the sound of Tilly preparing a picnic, Makene was excited to be spending time with his mother, who otherwise would have travelled by bus.

"Mum being her, she caught the bus everywhere and she didn't want to rely upon me but I said no, I wanted to come so I will take her down."

Tilly was supposed to be heading to Hamilton for a medical test but instead selflessly chose to spend time with her family.

"That morning we had packed the car up and I said to her 'Mum, we are gonna stop in Taupō on the way back' because she liked swimming.

"We were both excited that morning and just very happy to be on our way."

It was only half an hour into their journey, on State Highway 33 near Okere Falls, when the crash happened.

"I've shed many tears over it because I just couldn't believe what was happening in front of my eyes.

"All I can remember is waking up, I had passed out for a moment, then I looked at my mum and she said to me in a soft voice, 'are you okay son?'

"I said 'I think I'm okay' and looked at her again and she had passed."

Tilly is remembered as a caring woman that had love for her many mokopuna. Photo / Supplied

Tilly had moved to Te Puke more than 30 years ago with her second husband and her four children remained close by.

Makene remembers her as an honest and hardworking woman who never stopped even when she had retired. She swam in the Baywave pool every day no matter whether it was rain, hail or shine.

"Her smile, her presence, her giving to other people of her time whether they needed someone to talk to or whether someone would be sick.

"She was known for the way she dressed. She loved her colours, very bright."

With devastation around him, Makene couldn't help but feel guilty that another family, the Snells, were also in pain.

"Maybe if I had veered off somewhere else, she [Hollie] may not have been in the state that she was. Then I realised there was no way of me being able to avoid that accident.

"But I know Mum and I think Mum would have had a part and a plan there for Hollie, spiritually. She wouldn't have wanted that.

"It was not her time to go, which is why she is here with us today."

Hollie suffered serious head injuries that her family was told she would not survive.

Due to Hollie's wishes, the family spent the first week preparing to donate her organs but after day 12 in hospital Hollie was taken off life support and moved to the high dependency unit.

Hollie continued to improve and shortly before Christmas, she was transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Auckland. After 50 days she was up walking and talking.

"It has helped with my rehabilitation to know that she is doing well and she is going to be okay.

"We were just going off on a drive and, unfortunately, we were in this horrible accident that took my mum's life."

Teao (Tilly) Marjoribanks died in a two-car crash near Okere Falls in November last year. Photo / Supplied

But Tilly stayed true to her character and in her last moments of life and into death Makene knows his mum continued to care for those around her.

"That is all she would want, to make sure Hollie is okay. After all of this Mum would have wanted that."