Support and counselling are being provided to the Higgins Bay of Plenty team, following the tragic death of three co-workers in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

Parent company Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said teammates have been heavily impacted by the loss of Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Soul Raroa.

The company is also doing everything they can to support the loved ones of the deceased, he said.

Taylor said Fletcher Construction chief executive Peter Reidy and Higgins general manager Ken Lotu-Iiga travelled to Rotorua on the night of the accident to provide on-the-ground support for "our Higgins' people and the men's families".

"We are grateful to everyone, including our roading industry partners, who have reached out with messages of support and sympathy following the loss."

The company is fully co-operating with police and other authorities as formal investigations into the accident take place.

"As part of our own investigation into the accident, we will be working with NZTA and others in the industry."

A police spokeswoman said this morning that it would take some time to establish a cause for the crash and the matter was now with the coroner.

A paraglider had come forward and made a statement, she said.