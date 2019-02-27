A school in Blockhouse Bay is asking pupils to travel in groups after a student was approached by a man outside of school grounds this morning.

It adds to a number of similar incidents in the area that has prompted police to remind students to make safety a priority.

Blockhouse Bay Intermediate School deputy principal Angela Wikitera confirmed one of the school's pupils had been approached by a man outside of Chaucer School around 7.30am.

The pupil made it the school safely, notified the school who then contacted the police.

Advertisement

Wikitera said classroom teachers spoke with students today around the importance of safety when walking to and from school.

"The police are taking the situation seriously as there have been a number of similar complaints raised with them in our local area," Wikitera said to parents and caregivers in an email.

Police asked teachers to communicate the following points: Pupils should walk to and from school with another friend or in a group, if approached by a stranger pupils were encouraged to dial 111, pupils should tell a trusted adult as soon as possible if approached by a stranger.

They also asked pupils to note their location, know their own phone numbers as well as taking a description of the car and its registration plate.

Police confirmed they received a report where a young female reported being spoken to by a suspicious male in a vehicle before 9am.

"Police have been making follow up enquiries into the incident and have been in contact with the school.

"There is no further information available at this time," a spokewoman said.