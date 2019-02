One person has died after a crash involving multiple trucks near Matata in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police said a truck and car collided about 1:50pm near Hauone and Pikowai Rd's.

A media communications spokesman for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said as many as four trucks were involved.

A St John spokeswoman said there were multiple injuries and two rescue helicopters were on their way to the scene.

Advertisement

Diversions are currently being put in place.

More to come.