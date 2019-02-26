A section of State Highway 2 in the Eastern Bay of Plenty is closed after an incident this afternoon.
According to the New Zealand Transport Agency Facebook page a section of highway between Awakeri and Taneatua is closed due to a crash between Taneatua Rd and Station Rd.
Detours are being set to divert traffic through Whakatāne, with diversion points at Taneatua Rd and Station Rd which will add 10-15 mins to travel times.
The road is closed until further notice, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.
A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Whakatāne Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.
More to come.