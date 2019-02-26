The majority of Aucklanders support banning the private use of fireworks, according to thousands of submissions received by Auckland Council.

Of the 7997 people who submitted on whether the council should call on the Government to ban fireworks, 89 per cent were in favour of it.

Auckland Council will vote on Thursday whether to ask the Government to ban the sale of fireworks to the general public and end their private use.

The SPCA, Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Veterinarians Association and SAFE all spoke in favour of the ban.

The biggest concerns raised in the submissions were the safety of people and animals, followed by noise.

Councillor Cathy Casey said the feedback showed Aucklanders wanted a city that was safe for families and pets.

"Year-round, fireworks cause unnecessary distress and injury to people, animals, birds and livestock and misuse of fireworks puts huge pressure on emergency services through unnecessary fires, property damage and injuries."

A ban would significantly reduce the number of bylaw complaints of fireworks being lit on private property and relieve pressure on council resources, she said.

Councillor Fa'anana Efeso Collins said the council needed to encourage more free public firework events.

"Public displays means the spectacle of fireworks can be enjoyed by everyone while families and pets are kept safe."