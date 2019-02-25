A person is dead after a car and truck crashed in the central North Island.

Fire and Emergency sent two fire trucks to the scene on State Highway 1 north of Taihape, about 4.28am.

A spokesman said one person in the car needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were left in the care of St John ambulance staff. Police later confirmed the person had died.

UPDATE 6:35AM

A short detour is now in place for the serious crash in Taihape. Please use Goldfinch Rd and Hautapu Rd. ^EL

https://t.co/7b3LRJK1pf — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) February 25, 2019

The road was closed and there were diversions in place at Hautapu St and Goldfinch St.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.