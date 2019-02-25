A person is dead after a car and truck crashed in the central North Island.

Fire and Emergency sent two fire trucks to the scene on State Highway 1 north of Taihape, about 4.28am.

A spokesman said one person in the car needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

They were left in the care of St John ambulance staff. Police later confirmed the person had died.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The road was closed and there were diversions in place at Hautapu St and Goldfinch St.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

NZ's shame: Highest rate of youth deaths among developed countries

26 Feb, 2019 5:00am
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Dreadful loss': Clutha River jet boat crash victim identified

25 Feb, 2019 1:46pm
4 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Five crashes in five days: Police ask drivers to be careful on the roads

25 Feb, 2019 9:17am
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Jet boat community in 'total shock' after death

25 Feb, 2019 7:54am
2 minutes to read