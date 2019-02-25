Two men will appear in court tomorrow charged with assault following an incident in Manurewa, South Auckland.

The police said they had charged the two men following the incident at a petrol station earlier this month.

Police responded to reports of an altercation at the petrol station on Great South Rd on Monday, February 11.

A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were charged with assault with intent to injure.

They would appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Last week a 54-year-old man was charged with four charges arising from the incident, including assault and dangerous driving.

He was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on March 4, the police said.

No one else was being sought in relation to the incident.