One person has serious injuries after a truck rolled near Tokoroa this morning.

Police were called around 6.48am to the crash site on Whakamaru Road, north of Twin Lakes, according to a police spokeswoman.

The truck rolled into a paddock and one person was trapped for a time, she said.

The road was not blocked.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

The Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit had also been advised.