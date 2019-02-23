Temperatures across the country are set to take a dive today as a cold southerly sweeps over New Zealand.

Sizzling summer days in the mid-30s and restless nights kept awake by a humid 20C will seem like a distant memory as temperatures plummet to the teens and overnight lows hit single digits.

Those in the lower South Island might want to wear an extra layer of clothing and throw the duvet back on the bed with the forecast high in Queenstown today only hitting 13C and dropping to a shivering 3C tonight.

Dunedin is currently sitting on just over 11C, a big drop from the 35C recorded a month ago, and isn't expected to get over 20C until Tuesday. Christchurch isn't much better, with a high of 15C forecast and an overnight low of 8C.

The North Island isn't looking at any better treatment, with much of the lower North including Wellington, Palmerston North and New Plymouth sitting in the mid to high teens through the day, with Palmerston North set to get as low as 5C tomorrow night.

While the top of the north, including Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga are still sitting in the low twenties during the day, overnight lows are expected to get down to

7C in Hamilton and 11C in Auckland - a massive change from those sticky humid nights a few weeks back.

Strong winds and "plenty of rain" is also set to hit eastern parts of both islands today, with heavy rain watches forecast overnight in Hawkes Bay, Waipara, and Canterbury foothills, and continuing through much of Sunday.

The heaviest falls are expected about the Kaikoura Coast and Ranges, where a warning is in force. Expect 70 to 90mm of rain to accumulate, possibly up to 120mm in localised places.

Overnight Porters Pass and Methven received the most rain, with 70mm recorded, while Kaikoura got 47.8mm - however it is still raining in the region.

WeatherWatch also reported today's southerly winds will be made stronger and colder by a large high in the Tasman Sea.

The forecaster said many areas could expect "the usual" unsettled conditions.

Auckland is forecast for occasional showers, possibly heavy, throughout today with a high of 21 degrees.

Tauranga will also have intermittent showers with a high of 23 degrees.

Wellington can expect rain for the duration of today with a high of 16 degrees.

Christchurch is forecast for showers in the morning, to ease by 4pm, with cold southerly winds, and a high of 15 degrees.

But in good news, Cyclone Oma is "definitely not" heading to New Zealand and the tropical air which has fueled it, creating a drizzly nuisance across the North Island this weekend, is set to dissipate today.

WeatherWatch insisted Oma is trapped in the Coral Sea for the coming week, remaining "well away from New Zealand", as it heads back north potentially towards New Caledonia.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr reiterated this, noting the humid air that caused a wet weekend across Northland and Auckland passed off to the east yesterday evening.

Kerr noted that Oma had diminished in intensity to the point where all of the characteristics which classify it as a tropical cyclone had passed - except for gale force winds.

"The good news is Cyclone Oma is definitely not heading to New Zealand, but we're going to see all the temperatures dive right across New Zealand tonight and be much cooler than it has been over the last few weeks," Kerr said yesterday evening.

Kerr said by late Monday, early Tuesday this week, another high pressure ridge will push off the wet southerly winds creating fine conditions.

WeatherWatch said this high pressure system returning to New Zealand mid-week would also protect us from new tropical storms potentially generating east of Fiji.

"While Fiji itself isn't currently in any firing line or risk for a storm the next tropical cyclone may well form east of Fiji around the middle of next week," WeatherWatch said.

"As for New Zealand, high pressure returns to NZ next week which means any tropical storms should stay well north in the tropics.

"Our forecast, generally speaking, is for drier than average weather to continue next week once the southerly has gone by the end of Monday as the following high pressure system looks very solid."

MetService's Kerr however was more circumspect about the prospect of a new Cyclone forming in the pacific this week, saying "I wouldn't want to say with any confidence this far out".

Kerr did however allow for the possibility that Cyclone Oma would re-intensify as it moved north, away from New Zealand, this week.