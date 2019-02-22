Nine people are injured following a jet boat crash on Queenstown's Shotover River in Skippers Canyon.

About 10 people were on board the boat when it crashed into a wall while riding the Shotover River just after 10am.

Police have confirmed the boat that crashed was a commercial jetboat.

The Swift Water Rescue Team was initially on stand-by, but had since been stood down.

Nine people were injured, all sustaining moderate or minor injuries in the crash.

A witness at the scene said the accident appeared to have happened around 200 metres downstream of the Skippers Canyon suspension bridge.

"It looks like it was a substantial accident."

The rescue helicopter had now been and gone twice to transport patients to hospital.

One person remained in the boat, where they looked to be receiving medical assistance, he said.

A witness said a rescue helicopter had been and gone twice, transporting patients to hospital. Photo / Supplied

The witness said it was a beautiful, hot day in Queenstown, with a bit of cloud overhead.

Skippers Canyon Jet - a company that operates commercial jetboats in the area - has declined to comment.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission had been notified of the accident, as well as Maritime New Zealand.