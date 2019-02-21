A second man has been arrested after a shooting in Whenuapai last month.
On January 14 a man was found with gunshot wounds at a property on Brigham Creek Rd.
Police said they believed he was shot on the road outside a house.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
A 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident on January 18, and has since appeared in court.
Waitemata Police Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said a 30-year-old man had also been arrested and charged.
He said the investigation was ongoing and they could not rule out further charges
A man will appear in Waitemata District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of methamphetamine for supply.