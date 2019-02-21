A motorcyclist was taken to Waikato Hospital after a crash on State Highway 39 south west of Hamilton.

Waikato police said they were responding to a "serious" motorbike v car crash on Kakaramea Rd between Rice and Allcock Rds on Thursday afternoon.

Diversions were in place.

Police at the scene said the crash was "serious" and the motorcyclist had been taken to Waikato Hospital.

A Waikato man, who was fourth on the scene, said the motorcyclist was travelling south and was riding a registered dirt bike.