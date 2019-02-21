A driver in a Stonewood Homes-branded vehicle snapped undertaking cars on the Hawke's Bay Expressway has been described as an "absolute idiot" by a witness.

The incident took place on the Hawke's Bay expressway coming off the Pakowhai intersection roundabout heading towards Napier during 5pm peak traffic on Tuesday.

Helen Jamieson, whose dashcam captured the movements of the four-wheel drive, said it took her by surprise when it came out of nowhere.

Stonewood homes vehicle caught undertaking on the Hawke's Bay expressway.

"I saw some movement in my rear view mirror where I wasn't expecting and did a bit of a double take, then next thing they pulled right in front of me," Jamieson said.

"I thought the driver was an idiot driving like that, it's not like that kind of behaviour would have gotten them further in front of the huge line of cars - it's just stupid."

She reported the incident to police and then posted about it on social media on Wednesday.

A Stonewood Hawke's Bay spokesperson declined to comment, saying it was now a matter for the police.

Police were investigating.