The mother of a young man critically injured in a shooting in Māngere Bridge is asking people to pray for her son.

Mesake Piula Mataele, known as "Sake'', has been identified by family and friends on social media as one of two men shot during an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the boat ramp on Coronation Rd, South Auckland, at 5.40am.

Mataele's mother, Dianahope Mataele, has shared a heartfelt message on Facebook as her son lies in hospital.

The message, written in Tongan, asks that people remember her son in their prayers during this difficult time, Kaniva News reported.

Referring to her son as "her baby'', she said she could not bear to watch him struggling with his injuries in hospital.

A woman at the Mataele household said Sake's mother, known as Ana, remained at the hospital with her son.

"His mother is with him and he's getting better,'' she told the Herald.

The circumstances of the incident are not entirely known.

However, both the police and the Auckland Council received complaints about the noise level coming from the area shortly before the shooting occurred.

It is understood a party was happening at the spot; where groups of people tend to gather on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to Kaniva News, Dianahope Mataele said her son was "in the wrong place, at the wrong time.''

POLICE CARRY OUT FORENSIC TESTS ON VEHICLES OF INTEREST:

Police told the Herald this morning that they were continuing investigations into the serious incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warrick Adkin said a scene examination had been completed and forensic examinations of two vehicles of interest had also been carried out.

"Police are speaking to a number of witnesses at the scene and we are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to the offender involved,'' he Adkin said.

"We are also continuing to review CCTV footage from the surrounding area.''

Family and friends of Sake Mataele have posted messages of support for him and his family.

"Speedy recovery, bro,'' one writes.

"Stay strong, toko,'' another says, using the Tongan word for brother.

While another woman said: "Too close to home. Got me thinking if home is even safe for our children. Got you and your family in our prayers and thoughts, Sake Mataele.''

COMMUNITY CALLS FOR HUI:

Residents in the area have met at a community meeting to discuss the situation.

Those attending included members of the police, Auckland mayor Phil Goff and local community board members.

Andrea Halley, who has lived in the area for about six years, said residents were tired of the loud noise and rowdy and drunken behaviour that happened at the boat ramp most weekends.

She said suggestions were put forward to help calm the situation - including forming a dedicated taskforce or meeting with those who frequented the area those nights at an organised hui (meeting).

"Fining people is no good.

There are no-alcohol signs down there, but police don't enforce it,'' Halley said.

"We've lived here for six years now. We came because it was peaceful and quiet - to get away from the noise of the city.''

Earlier, authorities said enquiries were ongoing to locate the person or people responsible.

"If anyone has information which could assist the investigation team, please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad,'' police said.

*Can you help? Call: Counties Manukau Police: (09) 261 1321, CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111 or 111.