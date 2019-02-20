One of the most colourful members of Parliament has rejected an invitation to appear in a new nude body paint version of a classic Air New Zealand safety video.

New Zealand First MP, and Minister of Regional Development, Shane Jones appeared to have no interest in appearing in a 10-year anniversary edition of the airline's famous "nothing to hide" safety video.

The video, which premiered in 2009, featured models wearing nothing but body paint while explaining the safety features of an aircraft.

At a function in Parliament last night, Air NZ's Chief Executive Christopher Luxon thanked Jones and the Government for its "consulting" over the past year.

His comments - which were steeped in playful sarcasm given Jones' numerous attacks on the airline and its leadership – were met with laughter from the audience.

Various MPs, Ministers and diplomats were in attendance.

"I'm very proud to announce on the 10th anniversary of our nothing to hide body paint safety video, we're going to bring it back – featuring politicians."

He invited Jones, who was also a staunch critic of the last safety video, to participate in the new video.

But Jones, who was not at the function, did not appear to be interested when asked by media this afternoon.

"Ah," he quipped when asked about Luxon's offer.

"I have started to resume my athletic duties in the gymnasium, but I would say until I lose 15kg, I wouldn't dare expose what my wife, from time-to-time sees, in public."

Speaking after Luxon at the Air NZ function, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanked him for his offer.

"In my own personal opinion, cheese plates and naked politicians do not mix."

"Although," she said after the audience had calmed down, "I would like to nominate Andrew Little – we have all seen the artistic rug in your likeness."

This, of course, was a reference to the full frontal nude depiction of the then-Labour leader on a rug, which was unveiled at the New Zealand's 25th Wallace Art Awards held in Auckland.