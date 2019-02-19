For those wondering why their family and friends are using a Kiwibank, I AM HOPE Facebook frame — it's all for a heartwarming reason and a good cause.

After naming mental health advocate Mike King the Kiwibank 2019 New Zealander of the Year, the bank has started a Facebook campaign to raise money for his charity.

The Gumboot UP NZ campaign, working alongside Mike King's I AM HOPE charity, aims to help young Kiwis get free counselling.

On the Kiwibank Facebook page, they have shared a post saying that for everyone who adds the I AM HOPE frame on their profile photo they will donate $1 to the Gumboot Friday account.

For every Kiwi who adds this frame to their profile photo we'll donate $1 to Mike King's #gumbootupnz fund. The fund will offer young Kiwi's free counselling. So what are you waiting for NZ? Get behind it! Posted by Kiwibank on Sunday, 17 February 2019

Kiwis who want to add the frame their profile photo, just click on the Facebook post above and it has a "try it" button for users to push.

Last night, Mike King was stoked to share that the campaign has been currently successful, with Kiwis raising at least $4500 and counting.

Kiwibank and I AM HOPE has been contacted by the Herald for comment.

Thank you, thank you, thank you $4500 into the Gumboot Friday Account and climbing! #GumbootUpNZ Posted by Mike King on Tuesday, 19 February 2019

I AM HOPE has asked Kiwis to share awareness by wearing gumboots next week, on April 5, for Gumboot Friday.

"Having depression is like walking through mud every day. So on Friday 5 April 2019, we're asking you to show your support. Put your gumboots on, give a gold coin, and take a walk in their shoes for a just one day," the I AM HOPE website says.

"It's a fun way for kiwis to join in the mental health conversation, while raising money to provide FREE and timely counselling for any kid in need."

I AM HOPE explained that 100 per cent of the donations would go to the kids.

"All donations are deposited by you into the Kiwibank Gumboot Friday account. The money will then go directly to the registered health professional upon receipt of an invoice to Mike King's #gumbootupnz fund.

"Last year in NZ 137 young people died by suicide and it is estimated another 3500 attempted to take their own lives. While Government agencies are doing their best some kids are stuck waiting up to six months to receive the counselling they so urgently need."

Click here to donate to I AM HOPE.



WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else's in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nzor online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.