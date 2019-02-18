Māngere Bridge residents are calling for stronger action to deal with "rowdy" early morning parties after someone was shot over the weekend.

Hundreds gathered last night at Māngere Bridge School to air their concerns with police and the council after a person was shot and seriously injured on Sunday morning.

Locals were so fed up with the parties on the waterfront, there were suggestions to completely close off the street at nights and increase the police presence.

One man was shot and another suffered facial injuries following the incident, which took place near the Māngere Bridge boat ramp in the early hours of this morning.

The area has become a popular spot for late-night rowdy parties and residents have become so frustrated with drinking-related issues, fighting and noise that the community meeting was called

Possible solutions like gated access or complete closure were mooted last night but nothing was set in stone.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff addressed the crowd, saying locals should be entitled to peace and quiet in the early hours of the morning.

"The problems are very real," Goff said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said to police during the meeting that the community wanted more enforcement to deter party goers from coming to the boat ramp. Photo / Greg Bowker

"This problem came to a head a couple of years ago, and after advice from police, a liquor ban was put in place."

That had not worked, neither had the lights and an overnight parking ban.

Goff said if police frequented the site, checked for registration and warrants as well as disposing alcohol and giving fines, then behaviour would change.

Senior Sergeant Steve Smith said there was the option to gate off or restrict parking on the street, which is an access point for a popular boat ramp.

The idea received push-back from boaties when it was proposed in the past, he said.

However, Richard Baker of the Sport Fishing Council said he uses the ramp - and wouldn't mind restricted access if it meant an end to the parties.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Wally Thomas said the council had solved a similar issue of public drinking in Tamaki Dr, with two weeks of sustained enforcement in the area.

But he acknowledged it didn't tackle the root of the behaviour - and the party-goers may just shift somewhere else.