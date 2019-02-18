Malcolm Rewa has taken to the witness stand to testify in his own defence at his third murder trial.

The 65-year-old serial rapist was convicted of Susan Burdett's rape in 1998 - but two juries that year were unable to decide whether he was also responsible for her death.

Today, on the seventh day of the retrial, Rewa took the stand.

He walked past the press bench from the dock with the help of his cane, before swearing on the Bible.

While serving a preventive detention sentence for several rape convictions, Rewa said he found Christ after living "such a harsh, possibly nasty life".

"I walked the Christian walk," he said of his last 23 years in prison.

"It taught me a different way of life to be accepting. I accepted people for who they were. I learnt to understand, I learnt empathy.

"In prison you get all walks of life - some of the crimes are worse than others - but unless its against you, you accept them for who they are, not what they've done."

When his lawyer Paul Chambers asked him about his rape convictions, Rewa said he felt "terrible shame".

"I can understand the hurt that I put on these women," he said.

But, he added, he could understand the lack of forgiveness from his victims.

"It wasn't something that they could accept, not after what I'd done to them.

"I would never ask them to do that, I can never imagine any one of them forgiving me for what I've done."

Rewa said he had also struggled to forgive himself.

"I never had the strength to do that, I've never had the strength to forgive myself for what I've done.

"You can't forget things like that, that's something that's there all the time... Every time it's put up on TV I feel the shame of it."

But Rewa said he believed he was a changed man.

"I like to believe I am," he said.

Chambers' questions then became more pointed.

"What about Susan Burdett, did you rape and kill her?"

Rewa replied: "No I didn't ... If I was guilty of it yes I would [say I did that]."

He said it "would be difficult not to, if you were guilty of it".

Burdett, a 39-year-old accounts clerk, was killed in her Auckland home in 1992.

Her body was found by a friend on Wednesday, March 25, 1992.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes alleges Rewa was Burdett's attacker.

He said earlier in the trial that Rewa entered Burdett's home on March 23, 1992, and raped and murdered her.

Chambers, however, has accused Burdett's son Dallas McKay of killing his mum.

McKay was once treated as a suspect by police during the investigation into Burdett's death.

He strenuously denied killing his mother.

Rewa has been convicted of raping several women between 1987 and 1996.

Burdett's killing, Kayes alleged, displayed a "striking resemblance" to Rewa's other sexual assaults.

Teina Pora was twice wrongly convicted for murdering Burdett on the back of a false confession.

He was arrested as a 17-year-old and spent 22 years in prison before the Privy Council quashed his conviction in 2015.

He has since received an apology from the Government and $3.5 million in compensation.

A stay of proceedings for a murder prosecution against Rewa was applied by the Solicitor-General in 1998, but two years ago the Deputy Solicitor-General reversed the stay thus allowing the current trial.

A stay had never before been lifted in New Zealand's legal history.

The trial continues.