As many as 1000 houses in Northcote are without power due to a fault on Vector's network.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) responded to the issue on Akoranga Dr after reports of a loud bang around 7.50am.

Staff arrived to find an arcing power pole on the road.

Fenz was mitigating the risk to the public until Vector arrived on scene to kill the power, a spokesman said.

At 8.50am Vector staff had arrived on site and found a fault had occurred on one of their Northcote feeders at 5 Akoranga Dr.

"There are no reported issues with Vector substations in that area."

The number of properties affected was not yet clear but a feeder in the Northcote area generally provided power to several hundred or a thousand properties.

Vector did not yet know when it expected power in the area to be restored.

More to come.