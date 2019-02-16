The search and rescue team looking for Maketū man John Mohi, who'd been missing for almost a week, have found a body.

Police have yet to formally identify the body discovered this evening.

However, the search and rescue operation for the 77-year-old has been put on hold.

Police have offered their sympathies to Mohi's friends and family.

John Kohi Mohi, also known as Johnny Moses, has been missing since Sunday night.

Mohi, who has dementia, was last seen at homestead on Church Rd in Maketū.