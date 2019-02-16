Drugs and high powered weapons were seized by police during a raid at a Waikato property yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant in relation to illegal drugs, in the Te Poi area, south of Matamata at a rural address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Ambler said large quantities of drugs including more than a kilo of dried cannabis plant material, methamphetamine and cannabis oil was found.

Police also located in small quantities LSD, ecstasy and assorted other Class A controlled drugs and prescription medicines.

Advertisement

Ambler said a significant amount of cash was seized along with an array of firearms and ammunition including a .22 rifle, two shotguns and various high powered hunting rifles and a M4 military style semi-automatic rifle.

A total of nine rifles were seized from the address.

Cannabis was also recovered growing at the address in various indoor concealed cabinets as well as outdoors.

A 34-year-old male has been arrested on serious drug and firearm offences and is due to reappear in court on Monday.

"This is a significant result again for our teams here in Waikato and we are committed to reducing the supply of drugs and reducing criminal offending," said Ambler.

"We would like to thank the community for noticing suspicious activity.

"I am also proud of the hard work our Police teams are doing in our attempts to eradicate illegal drugs from our society."

Ambler said the main aim of the operation was to help the Waikato community feel safe.

He said police were hopeful the operation would have a positive effect in reducing drug related harm in the community.

"The impact of any ongoing supply of methamphetamine on a community results in huge social harm, negative health implications and financial harm, particularly to drug users and their families," said Ambler.

"We want to help people get away from the cycle of drug addiction and we urge them to seek assistance from police or the many social agencies available for help."