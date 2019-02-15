

The fashion-themed 2019 Art Deco Festival has gained international attention.

Hawke's Bay Tourism estimates 40,000 people participated in over 300 events during the five-day celebration.

Visitors to the festival made up 25 per cent of all Art Deco enthusiasts, with many coming from overseas to enjoy the regional iconic festival.

Australians Kevin and Marianne Mathieson were a prime example of overseas visitors and had made several visits over the years.

Advertisement

"We just love the whole vibe of the festival, it's just such a great thing to be part of."

This year, Hawke's Bay Tourism invested in bringing key international travel buyers to the region to enrich their appreciation of the festival with the ultimate objective being to increase the number of Art Deco holidays being booked through travel agent channels.

Neysha Lamonte from Hastgings with her cavoodle called Puddles. Photo/Paul Taylor

General Manager of AOT Group, Stuart Neels, said the Napier Art Deco Festival is an iconic New Zealand event that is often requested by their international clients.

"Being a part of it first-hand is the very best way for us to educate our travel sellers to then sell it."

Media personality and Art Deco enthusiast Kerre McIvor made her third festival experience.

"I keep coming back because it's simply the most extraordinary event."

General manager of Hawke's Bay Tourism said the growing attraction of the Napier Art Deco Festival to celebrity personalities and media was testament to the quality of the festival and overall appeal of Hawke's Bay.

"The Napier Art Deco Festival is a key event for us, and it's not showing any signs of slowing down. Hawke's Bay Tourism is delighted to be able to use our resources to facilitate the attendance of international travel buyers and media personalities through our PR and media programme."

Last year The Bachelor couple Art Green and Matilda Rice appeared at the iconic festival - this year TV presenter Erin Simpson and former Bachelor NZ star Zac Franich were among the festival's "it" couples.