Auckland commuters are in for a rough morning, with cancelled train services and a bus strike adding to rush-hour traffic woes.

Auckland's southern motorway could feel extra busy this morning, after train services in Pukekohe were cancelled for a time.

Auckland Transport said at 6.50am train services between Pukekohe and Papakura were cancelled due to a track fault.

Later, about 8.30am, it said most services were back to normal after the fault was resolved.

Meanwhile, some bus services would not be operating in Onehunga this morning due to a bus strike "without notice".

Auckland Transport said the affected buses included numbers 22, 24, 25, 27, 30, 68, 670 and 295.