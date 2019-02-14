Two crashes have wreaked havoc on traffic travelling in both directions on State Highway 1 at Pokeno.
The first crash involved two trucks in the northbound lane of SH1 that has caused major delays, with traffic being diverted.
Ambulances and fire crews are also on the scene, and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene.
Then, in a second crash, a truck has rolled at the State Highway 2 southbound off-ramp to Pokeno that was being used to divert traffic away from the first crash.
NZTA is asking motorists to delay their journeys until alternative detours are in place.
Meanwhile Auckland's Southwestern Motorway is also facing lengthy delays heading into the city after a crash northbound at the Maioro Street off-ramp.
Police are conducting a serious crash investigation forcing the closure of two northbound lanes for at least another hour.
NZTA has told motorists to use an alternative route.