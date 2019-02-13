One of two dogs thought to have attacked 95-year-old Kaikohe man Jim Morgan has been seized.

Today's early morning seizure of a terrier-cross from a Harold Ave property comes as a $1000 reward has been put up for information leading to prosecution over an earlier attack that killed Morgan's beloved pet, Sandy.

The latest attack occurred on Monday afternoon when two dogs rushed at Morgan, one of them tearing his shorts and leaving bite marks on his hip.

The dogs were not located on Tuesday but one was seized when dog rangers returned to the property early on today. Another young dog was impounded at the same address, although it was not thought to have taken part in the attack. Neither dog was registered.

The dogs' owner was not home. Animal management officers are still looking for the second dog.

Far North District Council environmental services manager Darren Edwards said four staff had carried out door-to-door checks of all properties on Harold Ave to check dogs were registered and secured. Of the 16 dogs found five, including the two impounded in relation to the attack, were not registered.

Meanwhile, a member of the public is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of the owner of up to six dogs that attacked and caused the death of Morgan's jack-russell cross in December.

Edwards said it wasn't appropriate for the council to offer payment for information but he was willing to facilitate a third-party offer in the interests of upholding the law and keeping people safe.

He encouraged anyone who had witnessed the December 16 attack, or knew someone who did, to call him confidentially on 0800 920 029.

Edwards said his staff shared residents' frustration about uncontrolled dogs.

"Many of these dog owners do not respect the law or council staff. They hide dogs after an attack and refuse to co-operate. We have to operate within the law and adhere to a high burden of proof when taking dog owners to court,'' he said.

"This means we rely on the community to help by providing witness statements and, where necessary, testifying in court. We know this isn't always easy as witnesses may feel frightened of dog owners."

Edwards hoped the reward being offered would lead to a breakthrough.

Animal management staff were continuing door-to-door checks of randomly selected streets in problem areas. Since the December 16 attack 20 stray dogs had been impounded in the Kaikohe area.