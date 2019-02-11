Two dairies were robbed in Levin this morning within minutes of each other.

Following the hold-ups, police pursued a car which was driven off at speed before crashing into a bridge and arrested a teenager.

Sergeant David Wilson said the arrested man was 17 years old.

"At around 9.18am police received a report of an aggravated robbery at a Macarthur Street dairy," Wilson said.

"A second report of aggravated robbery at a different dairy on Makomako Road was received around 9.40am."

Wilson said officers identified a person of interest and attempted to pull him over on Hokio Beach Road at around 9.50am.

"The driver fled and a brief pursuit was initiated," he said. "After a couple of minutes the vehicle crashed into a bridge on Muaupoko St. The uninjured driver was taken into custody.

The man is due to appear in Levin District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery, demands with intent to kill, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

Wilson said police would like to reassure the community that there is no further risk now that this man has been arrested.