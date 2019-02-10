It was a day full of sun, rainbows and even a surprise political baby announcement for the 20th annual Big Gay Out in Auckland.

Thousands of people streamed into Auckland's Coyle Park in Point Chevalier on today, to celebrate the rainbow community and raise awareness about the push to end HIV by 2025.

Veteran attendee and local resident Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern proved a hit with the audience as she returned for the first time since becoming the leader of the country.

"I've lost count of the amount of times I've felt proud to stand on this stage," Ardern said in a speech on the main stage to a cheering audience."

Damian Jones from Auckland enojying the 20th anniversary Big Gay Out at Coyle Park in Point Chevalier, Auckland. Photo / Peter Meecham

Coming back for the 20th anniversary event as Prime Minister was "very special".

"It is one of many events that shows the incredible diversity of New Zealand, and that is something to be celebrated."

Ardern had planned to attend last year but the festival was cancelled due to heavy rain.

She said the day was a chance to celebrate but also a "reminder" of the work to be done for the rainbow community.

Ardern highlighted the work done to reduce HIV over the past six years, and work the Government had done in the area, including funding the HIV-prevention drug Prep since March last year. They had also lifted the cap on funding for gender assignment surgery.

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith announced they were expecting a baby in July. Photo / Peter Meecham

"As a country we must continue to strive for inclusion, diversity, to ensure LGBTQI community in school, education, work, are in safe spaces. We know as a Government we have work do there, and I can assure you we will keep doing that work."

She highlighted the bill of Labour List MP Marla Lubeck, who was also on stage, seeking to put an end to so-called conversion therapy – a controversial practice which uses psychotherapy to reduce or stop same-sex attraction.

Ardern said she had an announcement to make regarding LGBTQI and mental health, but she would save that for "a little further down the track" for the "mental health-focused budget".

Wolfgang Reig cools off under the hot sun. Photo / Peter Meecham

Perhaps the biggest cheer of the day came when Labour MP Tāmati Coffey announced he and his partner Tim Smith were expecting a baby.

"I wanted to seize the opportunity at the biggest gay event in the country right now to share the news me and my partner over there are expecting a baby in July," Coffey said.

The MP for Waiariki's words were met with huge cheers and applause from the packed audience.

Coffey said he "applauded" the modern families out under the "rainbow umbrella".

"What I love about this, is it is a day to all come together, all types of people under the rainbow umbrella, it is a beautiful thing, there are all kinds of modern families going on today, and I applaud that."

Peri Bailey and Jade Blaine, right, dressed for the weather. Photo / Peter Meecham

The former TV host and his partner Smith have been together for more than a decade, and had a civil union in 2011.

"I turn 40 this year and if ever there was a perfect time it is now," Coffey said.

"What better announcement is there than that?" Ardern said following his speech, to further cheers.

Coffey told the Herald the surrogate mother was a "friend of a friend", and she was about 20 weeks along.

"It has been getting hard keeping it a secret, especially with some family knowing about it, but we wanted to wait for a safe time to make the announcement."

They knew the sex of the baby, but would be keeping it secret "for a little longer"," Coffey said.

Aaron, left, and Bowie, right, dressed as Freddie Mercury and David Bowie. Photo / Peter Meecham

For those in the crowd it was about having fun in a safe and inclusive environment.

Rainbow costumes, drag and plenty of glitter made up the dress code for most in what was a stifling hot Sunday.

Peri Bailey and Jade Blaine were perhaps the festival's best dressed for the weather after visiting a body painting stall.

"I like the fact annually people can come together in this safe space, and just enjoy their time together, with music, dancing, and eve get their tits out if they want to," Bailey said.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable [going topless] anywhere, I am quite conservative but feel comfortable here today and that is what it is all about, all positivity."

Tāmati Coffey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson onstage at the 20th anniversary Big Gay Out. Photo / Peter Meecham

It was the 13th festival for Daphne Bush.

"It just gets better every year. I have been going drag for 13 years and have been coming each year since."

Bush was "impressed" by the Prime Minister returning, spending time walking through the crowd, and sticking "to her roots".

"She is down to earth, easy to talk to. She worked her way through and now she is back, she has not forgotten her roots."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses with fans at the 20th anniversary Big Gay Out. Photo / Peter Meecham

The Aids Foundation had planned to use the event to urge Ardern and other political attendees to reverse a planned annual funding reduction, but just last week Health Minister David Clark confirmed he had directed ministry officials to stop the $202,000 cut.