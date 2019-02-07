Civil Defence live stream:

The fire ravaging the Tasman District grew overnight to 2000ha.

John Sutton, Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller, said it was a challenging afternoon due to wind yesterday with favourable conditions for burning overnight.

The fire was active overnight but at a slightly lower rate of spread, he said.

He could report no further structures were lost after that one shed late last night.

They were optimistic they could defend the southwest corner, he said.

Unfortunately that has affected some of the work Civil Defence was doing to get people back into areas in Redwood.

"We can't get our own personnel into that to make a risk assessment.

"This morning for us is absolutely crucial.

"We are really trying hard to harder up our protective areas."

Sutton said they had a lot of heavy tankers bringing in water.

He believed there was another 48 hours of very hard firefighting before they started talking about control.

Inspector Zane Hooper, Acting District Commander Tasman, said 13 cordons were in place.

Today early childhood centres and schools in Wakefield would be closed, he said.

Tasman Deputy Mayor Tim King said forestry operations in the top of the South Island had been suspended.

Orchards were also affected, every part of business as usual is going to be affected, he said.

Firefighters and residents of the fire-stricken zone of Tasman district have been given no hope of help from rain today, but at least the winds are expected to be light.

Isolated showers in the afternoon and early evening are forecast for west of Tasman Bay, but that is 20km from the 1600ha zone in which fires, that exploded in Pigeon Valley near Wakefield on Tuesday, continue to burn.

"I know the fire service would like to hear there's a big band of rain coming over but unfortunately that's not the case," said MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray.

Overnight, some residents of Wakefield have been evacuated because of the fire burning near their village in Tasman district.

"There were a few evacuated and a number self-evacuated," Tasman District Council member Dean McNamara, who lives in Wakefield, told the Herald this morning.

However, he said the fire was looking less threatening today.

"It looks pretty good at the moment with no wind and the air crews showing up."