A painter accused of murdering an Auckland man whose body was found outside a church has pleaded not guilty.

Ueta Vea, 44, appeared before Justice Timothy Brewer this morning for his first High Court appearance.

While Vea was not present due to complications with transporting him to court, his lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A trial date was also allocated for February next year, while Vea, who remains in custody, will next appear in court for a review of the case in April.

Vea is accused of murdering 62-year-old Laulimu Liuasi, whose body was found in Ōtara on January 13.

Police had arrived at St John the Evangelist Catholic Parish on Ōtara Rd at 6.50pm after the body was discovered.

After Vea's arrest, police said in a statement they believed Liuasi knew his alleged killer.