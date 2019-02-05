A high-speed chase in central Christchurch has ended in a soggy arrest for two people who fled police.

A police spokeswoman said the car was seen speeding in the Woolston area at 11pm last night and police attempted to pull the car over.

The car fled at speed down Ferry Rd toward the CBD and was spiked.

The car then went into the Heathcote River. The two occupants swam to shore and were taken into custody, the spokeswoman said.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop and driving in a dangerous manner and will appear in Christchurch District Court on February 12.