The New Zealand Defence Force have removed a grenade from outside a residential address in Christchurch.

Police cordoned off Geraldine St between Bealey Ave and Purchas St from members of the public and to traffic around 7.35pm following reports of a bomb.

As a precaution, the NZDF were called in to assist police and x-rayed a foreign object at the scene.

"The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to a request for assistance from New Zealand police at Geraldine St, Christchurch, where a grenade was confirmed as inert and removed from the scene," a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

She believed the incident was called in by a member of the public who found the object outside a private residence around 7.30pm.