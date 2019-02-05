A man has been charged in relation to an accident at a busy Auckland intersection where a man died.

A 27-year-old man was arrested today on a number of serious driving charges and has appeared in the Manukau District Court.

It comes after 50-year-old Zhengwen Alan Hu was killed after his vehicle was rear-ended while waiting at the traffic lights at Tī Rākau Dr and Botany Rd on Monday, January 28.

Police said in a statement that the man charged is next due to appear in the same court on Friday.

Inspector Kay Lane, road policing manager for Counties Manukau, said police would not comment further on the case as the matter was now before the courts.

Hu, who worked for the Aviation Security Service, was a father of two young daughters, aged 8 and 11.

He had been waiting at the busy intersection about 5pm that Monday when another vehicle ploughed into the back of his car.

Three vehicles, an SUV, a four-wheel drive and a wagon, were all standing at the lights on Botany Rd, East Auckland, when the third car was rear-ended.

A Givealittle page set up to help Hu's wife and children has reached just over $161,000 early this evening.

The family was due to move into a new home in the Howick area in the coming weeks to have access to better schools for his daughters.

Colleagues and friends of the victim have described him as a devoted father and family man.

Family spokesman Dr Jacky Lam told the Herald Hu's wife was still coming to terms with the situation and doing the best she can at this time, given the tragic circumstances.

The family was incredibly grateful for the support they had received in the last week.

"She is very thankful for the kind donations and generosity from the public,'' Lam said.

Among those paying tributes to Hu is one of his former students, Auckland resident Donny Chen, who was taught by Hu when he was a teacher in China.

Chen, 36, said Hu worked as a sport teacher at Shanghai Jincai High School when he was a student there between 1998 and 2000.

POPULAR HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER:

He described the man everyone knew as "Teacher Hu'' as a hugely popular teacher who was always pushing students to be their best.

"He was always giving us speeches of encouragement and was a good example to look at.

"He taught us how to play basketball and was really good with kids - not just with our class, but any class. All the students knew him.''

Chen would not see Hu again until a chance meeting in West Auckland in 2001.

"I met him randomly on the street. He was living near my house in Blockhouse Bay. I said: 'Teacher Hu'!''

Hu shared that he was now working at the airport.

They stayed in touch via social media site WeChat, which was filled with photos and memories of his family and particularly his daughters.

"On his profile - everything is about his daughters,'' Chen said.

"Their reading awards and achievements. He was always saying that as a father, he's very proud of them.''

They saw each other again about six months ago, as Chen, now the owner of restaurant chain Zoo Eatery & Lounge, was passing through the airport on his way to Shanghai.

He felt sorry he never got to have a proper catch-up with his old high school teacher, but felt encouraged that he and so many of his former classmates had even known him.

"Teacher Hu worked hard and worked well - he taught me how to be a man. Life is short, but we will remember him forever.''