Former National Party leader Dr Don Brash made an entirely unremarkable arrival at Waitangi's lower marae today.

Brash arrived in a car with New Conservative leader Elliot Ikilei before joining a small group to be welcomed by powhiri.

Last time Brash came to Waitangi it was 2004 - and he was hit with a clod of dirt amid a crowd of protesters.

This time, there were more media than people waiting to meet him. Three placard-bearing protesters raced across, late, to make a statement but Brash had already gone inside the meeting house.

Speeches and waiata took place over the next hour, accompanied and clashing with a band playing easy listening hits on a stage just outside the marae.

Brash had come at the invitation of Reuben Taipari of Ngapuhi, who said he wanted to hear the former politician's views.

Brash has said he would give a speech on the economy but would give no hint of its content before taking part in the pōwhiri.