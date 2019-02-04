Three young children were found wandering barefoot and alone around Dunedin early this morning.

The three children aged 4, 3 and 2 were found by members of the public walking in Andersons Bay Rd about 5.30am.

All three were believed to be siblings.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police took the trio back to a Melbourne St address where a man, understood to be their father, was home at the time.

Advertisement

The incident has been referred to Oranga Tamariki (Ministry for Children).