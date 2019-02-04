A funky, beachfront bach in Northland that is as rare as "hen's teeth" is set to go on sale this week.

Capable of sleeping up to 20 people - including in a pimped up caravan that was helicoptered onto the property - Bach 11 is located in Waikauri Bay, about an hour and a half north of Auckland.

It is also one of a group of just 25 baches built on 16 hectares of beachfront land in the bay in the 1940s and '50s.

The decking features a dining area and outdoor fire. Photo / Supplied

Overlooking Kawau Island and its historic fishing grounds and fronting straight onto a sandy beach, baches in the bay don't often came up for sale, Bayleys selling agent Kellie Bissett says.

Advertisement

"They are as rare as hen's teeth basically - and some of those original baches have never changed hands out of the original families," she said.

Bach 11 is also among the best known of the group, she said.

"It has also traditionally been known over the years – especially to passing boats – as the little blue bach," she said.

"That is because it is front and centre and everyone seems to know it from the water."

For more property news and listings go to oneroof.co.nz



The lounge opens straight onto the Waikauri Bay foreshore. Photo / Supplied

The holiday home was also renovated four years back and includes an open plan kitchen and lounge that look straight onto Waikauri Bay's grass foreshore.

Out the back, the wooden decking includes an outdoor fireplace and raised spa pool with sea views, while a studio out the back provides extra beds for guests.

But perhaps most spectacularly, the owners flew a caravan into the backyard by helicopter.

The holiday home is one of 25 baches sitting on 16 hectares of land in Waikauri Bay. Photo / Supplied

Bissett said the owners loved American Airstream caravans and had a Kiwi craftsman custom-build a similar design for them when they couldn't find a suitable original in the country.

The only way to then get this into the bach's backyard was by helicopter.

Bissett said the owners flew the helicopter in and completed the renovation because they loved entertaining and often had 20-30 guests join them at the bach to ride stand up paddle boards, take a dip in the water or just lounge on the bean bags.

You can relax with a barbie or by soaking up some rays on the deck chairs. Photo / Supplied

"It's an amazing house - they've taken no shortcuts," she said.

The owners purchased the bach 10 years ago but had recently bought another property and had to let this one go, Bissett said.

Located on 1116 Takatu Road Tawharanui, the bach will be officially listed for sale on Thursday and auctioned on March 6.

Bissett said the bach not just a summer holiday destination but a weekend or even mid-week getaway due to its proximity to Auckland.

And for those keen on the caravan and spa pool - they can rest assured, both will be staying with the property as part of the sale, she said.