A man has been transferred to hospital after being trapped in a tractor at a Southland farm.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had become stuck in a tractor just before 11.50pm, a Police media spokesperson confirmed.

A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Dunedin Hospital to the rural property on Mabel Grove Bush Road in Mabel Bush near Invercargill.

Fire and Emergency, St John, Police were called to the scene. WorkSafe has been notified.

More to come.