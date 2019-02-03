A truck driver has admitted driving causing the deaths of two Hamilton children while travelling on the Desert Rd, near Waiouru, last year.

John Baptiste Barber, of Hawera, in South Taranaki, was today due to go on trial in the Taupō District Court defending eight charges, including two of careless driving causing the deaths of 2-month-old Radeen Mosaferi and Arteen Mosaferi, 4, as well as careless driving causing injury to their parents, Siamak Mosaferi and Dr Mohadeseh Sharifi, on March 30 last year.

However, the 71-year-old entered guilty pleas, through his lawyer Turitea Bolstad, just prior to the start of the hearing. He also admitted three additional charges of failing to have adequate rest times in a 10-hour work period on March 27, 29 and 30, as well as one charge of producing a logbook with false material at Turangi on March 30.

Dr Sharifi, who is now heavily pregnant, was left suffering critical injuries, while her partner suffered serious injuries. The pair have since recovered.

The family were heading south along the Desert Rd when they had come to a stop in a line of traffic.

Their vehicle was then hit from behind by Barber's truck-and-trailer unit.

The couple, along with many family and friends, were in court to hear Barber's guilty pleas.

Dr Sharifi is also due to read her victim impact statement to the court.

More to follow.