A bus has crashed into a fence in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the scene on High St in Boulcott shortly after 8am today.

A police spokesperson says it was a single vehicle crash.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were treated at the scene.

One was in a moderate condition and due to be transported to Hutt Hospital, she said.

Traffic was backed up near the scene of the crash.