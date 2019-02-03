A man has been charged with threatening to kill in relation to an incident in New Plymouth that saw an 11-hour stand-off with police yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who was arrested late last night, has also been charged with breach of bail.

He will appear in the New Plymouth District Court today.

Police were called to the suburb of Spotswood about 10.15am to what was initially thought to be a family harm incident.

Advertisement

Authorities were told the man involved had breached bail conditions by going to a property in the area.

"As the man was known to carry firearms and there was concern for others, armed police were dispatched as a precaution,'' police said.

Cordons were put up as it was initially believed to be a hostage situation.

However, police later said a person who had been at the address earlier had left the property in the afternoon.

Just before 9pm, officers entered the property and the man at the centre of the incident was arrested.