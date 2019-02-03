One person has been taken into police custody after an 11-hour standoff with New Plymouth police and the armed offenders squad.

Police were first notified about the incident in Spotswood at 10.15am, and confirmed tonight one person has been arrested.

Cordons are still in place at the intersections of Paritutu Rd and Ngamotu Rd, Tumai St and Marama Cres and Paritutu Rd south of Simons St.

But police said things would soon start to wind down at the scene. They were unsure if a scene examination would take place.

It was initially believed to be a hostage situation but police said one person left the address earlier this afternoon and as of 5pm only one remained.

Armed police were sent to the scene as a precaution, police said.

The public were asked to avoid the area. Residents living within the cordon were advised to contact police if they needed access to their homes.