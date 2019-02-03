

Four people have been reported injured following a crash just before the Wairoa Bridge on State Highway 2.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at the intersection of SH2 and Wairoa Rd at 4pm.

Three cars are involved and four people have been injured, the spokeswoman said.

Two people have suffered serious injuries, one person has moderate injuries and a fourth person has minor injuries.

Advertisement

A reporter at the scene says traffic is backed up heading through Bethlehem by the Z petrol station.