Auckland Council has incorrectly spelt the name of a main North Shore park on one of its signs.

Taharoto Park, located between Lake Pupuke Dr and Tāharoto Rd in Takapuna, was wrongly spelt "Tarahoto".

An appalled nearby resident says he filed a complaint to Auckland Council nearly a month ago but has received no response.

"Nothing has been done about it and they haven't even bothered to call me back," the resident told the Herald.

The Herald sought a response from Auckland Council two days ago but is yet to hear back.