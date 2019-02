One person is seriously injured and three others have minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Bombay.

Police say the crash happened on Mill Rd around 12.30pm.

Initial reports indicated one person was seriously injured.

Three other people received minor injuries.

The road was closed and motorists were being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions had also been put in place.

The serious crash unit had been advised.