A crash in an east Auckland suburb has brought power lines down, leaving several roads in the area without power.

In a statement, police said a single vehicle had collided with a power pole in Takanini, shortly before 7.30am.

The road would be closed for the next hour.

Two people had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash had brought down power lines.

Information on Vector Energy's outage centre showed several roads in the area were off the grid, including Popes Rd and Phillip Rd.

Mills Rd was closed between Popes Rd and Airfield Rd, and diversions were in place for motorists.

