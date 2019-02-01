The motorist who was killed while waiting at a set of busy Auckland traffic lights was Zhengwen Hu.

Hu, also known as Alan, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Botany Rd and Ti Rakau Dr, Golflands, on January 28.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Hu's family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

"Police enquires into the crash are still ongoing."

Four cars were involved in the collision. Three cars, an SUV, a four-wheel drive and a wagon, were all sitting at the lights on Botany Rd when the third car was rear-ended.

