Detectives investigating the death of an Auckland man are now asking the public to report sighting of a vehicle they believe is connected to the killing.

Shannon Shelby Baker, 55, was found dead inside his home on Calgary St, Sandringham, on December 11.

He was the victim of a violent attack and police believe he died in the early hours of the morning.

Detectives have been working on the investigation, dubbed Operation Epopeus, for more than a month in an effort to find those responsible for Baker's death.

Today, police asked for public sightings of a vehicle - a light blue, late 1990's Toyota Camry sedan, which is believed to have a missing right rear hub cap.

Police also released a CCTV image of a car, which was seen in the Sandringham area about the time of Baker's death.

Police outside the block of units where Shannon Baker's body was found. Photo / Leon Menzies

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, who is leading the investigation, said police believe the vehicle is linked to the homicide.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description in the Sandringham area either on the evening of Monday 10th December or the early hours of Tuesday 11th December," he said in a statement.

"Likewise, if people saw a vehicle fitting this description in the days preceding or following Mr Baker's death then we would also like them to contact police.

"Police are committed to finding those responsible for Mr Baker's death and as previously mentioned, we believe there was more than one offender present on the night he died."

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 0800 EPOPEUS (0800 376 7387) or email OpEPOPEUS@police.govt.nz. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.